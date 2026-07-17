The upcoming Intel Noval Lake desktop CPU lineup will be designated as Core Ultra Series 4, and will even feature a new logo design. This detail has seemingly been confirmed by leakster site, Videocardz.

In addition to the new designation, the site claims to have received details on review and sales embargo windows for several Nova Lake packages. Firstly, the 28-core DS package is reportedly listed between January 2027 and March 2027. Further, the “K” models of the same CPU are expected to follow between March and April of the same year, while the 16-core and 8-core models will be out between late March and May 2027.

Then there are details about the 52-core SKU. Videocardz says that the DS package for said processor will have a much later window, extending from May to September 2027. Unfortunately, no further details about the SKU were given, not even about the “K” variant.

For the uninitiated, the “K” suffix is used by Intel to designate its desktop CPUs that are unlocked and, as such, are overclockable. DS, in this case, refers to the chipmaker’s internal package designation for the dual compute tile variant. To date, much of the dual compute rumour has hovered around the 52-core variant, but more recent rumours are hinting at a possible dual-tile 28-core Nova Lake CPU actually becoming a reality.

On a related note, it is rumoured that Intel may introduce a new L2 Cache design with Nova Lake, called big last-level cache (bLLC). This, by the way, is the blue chipmaker’s alleged response to AMD’s own stacked 3D V-Cache technology, which it introduced back in 2022 with the Ryzen 7 5800X3D. Supposedly, one SKU could have as much as 144MB on a single tile, meaning that a processor with dual compute titles would be hosting as much as 288MB of cache.

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(Source Videocardz)