Intel today held its official launch for its Panther Lake lineup in Malaysia today. Yes, we’re talking about the same lineup that launched in October last year, but to be fair, it’s the chipmaker’s first launch event in the country in like, a fairly long time.

Again, today’s event is more for the chipmaker to let us know that Malaysia, as a market, is not forgotten. That said, we’ll go through what was presented in broad strokes.

Previously, On Panther Lake News…

As previously reported, the Intel Panther Lake Series is the blue chipmaker’s newest and most recent mobile CPU series to be announced on the market. The chipset is based on its latest 18A process, baked directly within the confines of its Arizona-based Fab 52 plant.

Specs-wise, Panther Lake is made up of Cougar Cove P-Cores and Darkmont E-Cores, the latter also applicable for its LP E-Cores. Further, the new chipset also features Intel’s new Xe3 graphics architecture, featuring up to 16MB of L2 cache, 12 ray tracing units, and up to 120 TOPS of AI performance, if need be. On a related note, the chipmaker also announced that its XeSS3 upscaler will be getting multiframe generation of up to 4x, making it similar to NVIDIA’s own DLSS technology.

Moving on, Panther Lake also comes with a new NPU5 for AI acceleration, featuring up to 50 TOPs of performance; that’s more than 40% improvement over Lunar Lake.

We recently tested Intel’s top-tier Panther Lake CPU, the Core Ultra X9 388H, which powered the new ASUS Zenbook DUO, and you can check out our review to find out how it performed.

Of Wildcat Lake And Plus-Sized Desktop CPUs

On another note, there was brief mention of Wildcat Lake by Intel, but nothing substantial that we don’t already know about. At this point, it’s safe to assume that any semblance of the products will only be made available a little later in the second half of this year.

Lastly, Intel did provide a brief skit about its newly launched Core Ultra 200S Plus desktop CPUs. We’ve already reviewed the Core Ultra 7 270K Plus and are in the process of finalising the review of the Core Ultra 5 250K Plus, so check back with us later.