We’re already past the halfway mark for the second half of this year, meaning that it’s about that time when companies like Intel begin having news and rumours about their future products leak. Case in point, news about its Nova Lake desktop lineup has consistently been churning out from the rumour mill at a steady and increasing rate.

The most recent rumour to burst out from Intel’s rusty plumbing is that Nova Lake could introduce a new L2 Cache design; it reportedly plans on creating a new shared L2 design, as well as introducing two new “D” and “DX” lineups for the enthusiast lineup.

The 2P-cluster L2 is a unified 4MB shared slice per cluster, or 2MB+2MB in cores connected by a bus? — Tempos Lamorant (@TLamorant) April 18, 2026

The rumour, which comes from hardware leakster, Jaykihn, stems from an earlier rumour that Intel was planning on creating a Nova Lake CPU with at least 144MB of big last-level cache (bLLC), all in a single tile. Mind you, that’s just one tile on a CPU, and there is another variant that would hold two of these tiles, giving the CPU a whopping 288MB of bLLC cache. Given the new rumour, these may be the “D” and “DX” enthusiast SKUs that Jaykihn may be referring to.

The emergence of this rumour comes just after another report by the popular leakster site, Videocardz, which claimed earlier in the month that it had received a comprehensive list of details about Nova Lake. Firstly, the blue chipmaker is said to have confirmed that the desktop series will go by the moniker “Series 4”, in keeping with its naming convention; the current Panther Lake goes by Core Ultra Series 3, while the desktop Arrow Lake and Arrow Lake Refresh series are also referred to as the Core Ultra 200S and 200S Plus Series.

All are bLLC. 6+12 has no suffix/series and is Core Ultra 9. 8+12 and 8+16 are D-series, Core Ultra 7 and Core Ultra 9 respectively. 16+24 and 16+32 are DX-series and are unsegmented. — Jaykihn (@jaykihn0) April 18, 2026

On top of that, Videocardz’s source also suggest that Intel plans on launching five SKUs, one of which is expected to be the 52-core SKU that Intel itself confirmed would launch this year.

(Source: Tweaktown)