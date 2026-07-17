Tesla Malaysia has quietly revised the prices of its entire local vehicle line-up, with every available variant of the Model 3 and Model Y now costing more than before. The updated pricing is already reflected on the company’s online configurator, with increases ranging from RM1,400 to RM3,000 depending on the model.

The latest revision is understood to be part of a broader global pricing adjustment by Tesla. Whilst the timing is somewhat coincidental, the move is reportedly unrelated to the recent changes to Malaysia’s completely built-up (CBU) electric vehicle (EV) import requirements announced by the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI).

Tesla Model 3 Line-Up

The smallest increase applies to the entry-level Model 3 Rear-Wheel Drive. Previously introduced in January at RM147,600, making it Tesla’s most affordable model in Malaysia, it now starts from RM149,000 following a RM1,400 increase.

The remaining variants receive larger adjustments. The Model 3 Premium Rear-Wheel Drive and Premium Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive are both now priced at RM171,000 and RM187,000 respectively, representing increases of RM2,000 each. Meanwhile, the range-topping Performance All-Wheel Drive records the biggest jump within the Model 3 family, climbing RM3,000 to RM232,000.

Rear-Wheel Drive: RM149,000 (previously RM147,600)

Premium Rear-Wheel Drive: RM171,000 (previously RM169,000)

Premium Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive: RM187,000 (previously RM185,000)

Performance All-Wheel Drive: RM232,000 (previously RM229,000)

Tesla Model Y Line-Up

The same adjustment has also been applied across the updated Model Y range that’s currently available in Malaysia. The Premium Rear-Wheel Drive now costs RM198,000, up RM2,550 from its previous RM195,450 price tag, while the Premium Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive has increased by the same amount to RM219,000. Meanwhile, the newer six-seat Model Y L Premium All-Wheel Drive now carries a starting price of RM263,000, representing a RM3,000 increase over its previous RM260,000 pricing.

Notably absent from the updated price list is the Model Y Long Range All-Wheel Drive, which was recently removed from Tesla Malaysia’s line-up. As it stands, the Model Y L remains the only all-wheel drive variant currently offered locally.

Premium Rear-Wheel Drive: RM198,000 (previously RM195,450)

Premium Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive: RM219,000 (previously RM216,450)

Model Y L Premium All-Wheel Drive: RM263,000 (previously RM260,000)

(Source: Tesla Malaysia [1] [2])