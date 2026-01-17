The Tesla Model Y has recently gotten an update, and now those updated models have been made available in Malaysia. It is available in two models, the Standard Range Rear-Wheel Drive and Long Range All-Wheel Drive.

Starting from the inside, the refreshed Tesla Model Y features a 16-inch screen in the middle. Which is a slight upsize over the previous 15.4-inch screen. To go with this, passengers at the back get an 8-inch screen. For the headlining and upholstery, you get a choice of having everything in black, or a mix of black and white.

Per their name, the Standard Range Rear-Wheel Drive Tesla Model Y has a WLTP range of up to 466km. Charging can be done at up to 175 kW DC, which gives it up to 238km of range in 15 minutes. The model also does 1 – 100km/h in 5.9 seconds.

Then there’s the Long Range All-Wheel Drive, with a WLTP range of 600km. Charging is also faster at up to 250 kW DC, translating to about 283km for 15 minutes. Similarly, the century sprint time here is 4.8 seconds. Both share a top speed fo 201 km/h.

Tesla is pricing the Standard Range Rear-Wheel Drive Tesla Model Y at RM195,450, while the Long Range All-Wheel Drive costs RM242,450. By default, you get 19-inch Crossflow wheels, but you can opt for 20-inch Helix 2.0 wheels for a RM10,000 premium. Similarly, you can get a glass roof sunshade for a RM45 top up.

Finally, the default colour option for the updated Tesla Model Y is Stealth Grey. You can get it in Pearl White Multi-Coat or Diamond Black for an additional RM5,000. A third option, Glacial Blue, is an additional RM7,500 on top instead. The two priciest options are Quicksilver and Ultra Red, both costing RM11,000.

