Just as they got the Standard variant in the US, the local Tesla Model 3 has also gotten the same. All other existing models got the Premium tag with them now. And perhaps unsurprisingly, the only Standard model in the range is also the most affordable of the lot. Though that’s not really saying much.

Of course, you do give up quite a bit when you go from the Premium RWD model to the Standard RWD. Some of them stranger than others, as you’ll see. From Tesla’s own comparison sheet, you lose 0.1 second in its century sprint time, now at 6.2 seconds. But on the flip side, you do gain a bit of WLTP range, now at 534km.

The audio setup is also down to seven speakers from nine. And for whatever reason, you also give up the FM radio. The Standard RWD Tesla Model 3 also loses the rear seats’ 8-inch screen, wraparound and door pocket ambient lighting strips. The power-folding side mirrors also lose their auto-dimming functionality.

Passenger seats at the back lose heating, and the front seats lose the ventilation feature. Also lost is the power tilt feature which for the front seats. Which means that’s another thing that you’ll have to adjust using the screen.

The frequency-dependent shock absorbers are now back to passive ones. You also lose the 19-inch Nova wheels option. Meaning you are stuck with the 18-inch Prismata wheels. For all those compromises though, you can get the Standard RWD Tesla Model 3 for RM147,600. Oh, but opting for either the Pearl White Multi-Coat or Diamond Black colourways is a RM5,000 on top.

(Source: Tesla)