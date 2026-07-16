When it comes to ensuring online safety, digital platforms have their work cut out. Fake accounts, impersonation, account takeovers, and other forms of online fraud are becoming more prevalent, especially in the AI age. To help address these challenges, CelcomDigi has announced that it is collaborating with IPification to provide secure network-based verification capabilities for social media platforms. Specifically, the telco is introducing phone number verification via trusted network APIs.

The solution leverages CelcomDigi’s trusted mobile network intelligence and IPification’s authentication technology to verify that the phone number is genuinely associated with the user. This happens automatically without the need for SMS One-Time Passwords (OTPs). As the first telco in Malaysia to partner with the authentication platform, CelcomDigi is providing these capabilities as an API-as-a-Service offering. With the service, digital platforms can strengthen identity verification during account registration, login, and recovery. In theory, it should minimise the risks associated with online fraud while also offering a quick and seamless experience for the user.

As social media platforms continue to adopt AI, trusted identity signals become more crucial in ensuring safety and security. According to the telco, mobile number verification can offer an additional layer of assurance in confirming that users are genuine. Among the proposed use cases are onboarding and account creation, as well as protection against fake or duplicate accounts. Additionally, phone number verification promises stronger defence against account takeovers and identity fraud. Other highlights include enhanced moderation and fraud detection, as well as better digital security for users across platforms.

Related Article CelcomDigi Unveils 2026 Hajj Roaming Pass; 50 Days For RM148

This collaboration builds on CelcomDigi’s existing portfolio of trusted network APIs. Earlier this year, the telco partnered with Google Firebase and Telenor Linx to offer mobile number verification services. These initiatives underscore the company’s commitment to enable safer digital interactions while also reinforcing the role of telecommunications networks in supporting Malaysia’s digital economy.

(Source: CelcomDigi press release)