CelcomDigi is continuing to expand its streaming add-ons with new subscription options. StreamMORE Bundles combine multiple streaming platforms into carefully curated packages. Each package is designed to cater to the viewers’ specific content preferences, allowing access to multiple premium services through a single subscription.

Available for both postpaid and prepaid users, the new offering promises a seamless streaming experience that makes discovering content easier. Aside from that, the telco is throwing all-usage 5G/4G high-speed internet into the mix, although the quota does depend on the specific package.

As for the available bundles, users can choose between four options. Starting with the StreamMORE Asian Bundle, this package is the cheapest of the bunch at RM19.90/month. If the name doesn’t already make it obvious, this bundle caters to those who enjoy Asian dramas, anime, variety shows and regional entertainment content. As such, it offers access to iQIYI (Standard VIP), Vision+, and Viu Premium. Included here is 5GB of internet.

Meanwhile, the StreamMORE Asian & Sports Bundle offers access to iQIYI (Standard VIP), sooka Sports & Entertainment, as well as Viu Premium. Additionally, subscribers can get 10GB of data. Price-wise, this bundle will set you back RM39.90/month. For those purely interested in sports, the StreamMORE Sports Bundle includes Prime Video and sooka Premium and 100GB of internet. That said, this does come at a pricier RM59.90/month.

Finally, the complete family entertainment experience is available through the StreamMORE Family Bundle. For RM79.90/month, customers can get Disney+ Premium, sooka Premium, and Viu Premium. As for the internet quota, this package offers 10GB per month.

Of course, these separate streaming platforms are also available as individual subscriptions, so customers can pick and choose what they want. That said, CelcomDigi notes that the bundles offer more bang for buck. Meanwhile, budget-conscious users can subscribe to a sooka daily pass that includes both sports and entertainment content. Priced at RM11.90/day, the pass also includes 15GB of data.

(Source: CelcomDigi press release)