REDMI is expected to unveil the next iteration of its mid-range Note lineup in China soon. While the Xiaomi sub-brand has yet to disclose any details on the upcoming Note 17 series, leaks have already emerged. And yes, it seems REDMI is taking a page from its parent company and skipping an entire number.

According to a Weibo post by seasoned tipster Digital Chat Station, one of the models in the lineup will focus on durability and endurance, with flagship-level water and drop resistance. Additionally, the leakster claimed that the handset will pack a massive 9,000mAh battery. If the claim proves accurate, this would mark a considerable upgrade from the current generation.

That said, the global version of the phone may not necessarily come with the same battery capacity. After all, the Note 15 series launched on our shores with smaller batteries compared to their Chinese counterparts.

As for the other rumoured specifications, the post mentioned a 1.5K flat display and high-volume dual speakers. Internally, the device will allegedly run on a power-efficient Snapdragon 6-series SoC. While the leakster did not mention the exact chip, it is speculated to be the fairly recently launched Snapdragon 6 Gen 5. When Qualcomm announced the processor last month, it confirmed that REDMI will be among the first OEMs to utilise the chipset.

In addition to revealing details on this particular smartphone, the tipster also claimed that REDMI will be launching another model with an even bigger battery. Apparently, the Note 17 Pro Max will come with a 10,000mAh battery. However, this variant will only be debuting later.

Speaking of which, this unspecified REDMI Note 17 series phone will reportedly be launching on the brand’s home turf sometime in July. Meanwhile, the Pro Max model is rumoured to arrive in China in August or September. For now, there is no official word on a global launch, or on the phones themselves in general. So, it’s best to take the leaks with a grain of salt.

(Source: Digital Chat Station via Gizmochina)