REDMI has confirmed that it will unveil the REDMI Note 17 series in China on 14 July. Alongside the launch date, the Xiaomi sub-brand also shared a first official look at the upcoming mid-range lineup. Based on recent leaks, the series is expected to comprise the standard Note 17, Note 17 Pro, Note 17 Pro Max, as well as a Note 17R variant.

According to Gizmochina, Redmi is positioning the Note 17 series around its “upgrade without a price tier jump” strategy. Per the report, REDMI says the Note 17 series is meant to address the gradual disappearance of features that were once common in affordable smartphones, including premium water resistance and stronger protective glass.

Redmi Note 17 Series Design

Based on the official images, the REDMI Note 17 series features a noticeable redesign compared to its predecessor. The most obvious change is the camera island, which has been relocated from the centre to the top-left corner. It also adopts a simpler layout with two large circular modules, replacing the previous arrangement of three camera rings and a separate flash.

Looking more closely at the images, the light blue model, believed to be the Pro variant, appears to house two rear cameras within the two circular modules. Meanwhile, the purple handset, which is thought to be the standard model, seems to feature a single rear camera, with the second module likely accommodating the LED flash.

In terms of colours, Gizmochina reports that the Pro variant will be available in the Sky Blue colourway. Instead of the usual gradient finish, the handset is said to feature a cloud-inspired design. The report also claims that it will come in a purple colourway that draws inspiration from the starry night sky.

Reported Specs & Details

Unfortunately, REDMI has yet to reveal any official specifications for the lineup at the time of writing. However, recent leaks suggest that the standard Redmi Note 17 will feature a flat 6.83-inch 1.5K display. The handset is also expected to come with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 chipset, 12GB of RAM, and a 9,000mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging. For imaging, it is said to feature a 50MP primary sensor.

Moving on to the Note 17 Pro, fewer details about its display have surfaced compared to the standard model, with only its 1.5K resolution having been tipped so far. It is also expected to feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 SoC, a 9,000mAh battery with 100W fast charging support, and a 50MP primary camera.

Next is the Note 17 Pro Max, which is reportedly set to feature the same 1.5K display resolution as the other models. Unlike its sibling, however, it is expected to be powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 7500 SoC instead of a Qualcomm chipset. The handset is also said to pack a 10,100mAh battery with support for 100W fast charging, alongside a 200MP primary camera.

Gizmochina reports that Redmi is expected to drop the Pro+ variant, which has been part of the Note series lineup for several generations. Meanwhile, GSMArena reports that the brand could introduce a “17R” model. However, it remains unclear whether this variant will replace the Pro+ or what its specifications will be, as Redmi has yet to officially confirm any details about it at the time of writing.

Aside from the official images and launch date, most of the details mentioned above are based on unconfirmed leaks and reports. As such, these specifications should be taken with a grain of salt until Redmi officially reveals the lineup. That said, with the launch just around the corner, we will not have to wait much longer to find out more about the series.

(Source: Gizmochina, Notebookcheck, GSMArena)