The Huawei Pura 90 series will be debuting on the brand’s home turf on 20 April 2026. Ahead of the launch, the company has revealed the designs for the upcoming flagship smartphone lineup, which includes the Pro and Pro Max models.

For the most part, Huawei is retaining the familiar look from previous generations, albeit with a notable tweak and new colour options. The devices will still feature the distinctive triangular rear camera module, which has been a staple for this lineup for quite a while. However, the handsets will now sport flat frames, shifting away from the curved sides of their predecessors.

Gradients galore

Apart from modernising the design, the phone maker is bringing back gradient finishes. The Pura 90 Pro will come in four colourways, namely Mulberry Black, Coconut White, Orange Soda, and Pink Guava. Out of these options, the black and white versions will get the standard solid look, while the rest will feature gradients.

Meanwhile, the Pro Max model will be offered in Obsidian Black, Dawn Gold, Purple Sunset, Orange Ocean, and Emerald Lake. As depicted in the official images, all of these come with gradient colour schemes, with the exception of the black and gold variants.

Possible specifications

Looks aside, Huawei has not disclosed many details on the devices. So far, the company has only revealed that the phones will feature up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. But while the brand is keeping most of the information under wraps, leaks have been circulating online.

According to these rumours, the phones may come with either the Kirin 9030 or Kirin 9030 Pro SoC. Other possible features include a 7,000mAh battery with 100W fast charging, plus a 120Hz LTPO AMOLED display with 5,000 nits of peak brightness.

Given that this lineup is focused on photography, Huawei is likely to equip the phones with a similar imaging system to the previous models. This will probably include a main camera with a 1-inch sensor and variable aperture. However, the brand could upgrade telephoto lens to a 200MP unit.

It goes without saying that these are still leaks at this point, so take these details with a grain of salt. Since the China launch is approaching, Huawei will likely reveal more information on the phones soon. That said, there is no word on a local release yet.

(Source: Huawei [1], [2], Notebookcheck)