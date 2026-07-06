Local video game retailer M4G is officially bringing in Valve’s Steam Machine. The shop is already taking preorders from customers, and has been blasting the promotion on social media.

We asked M4G how much it would be selling the Steam Machine. The shop’s assistant wasn’t able to provide an exact price, but they did give an estimated figure of RM9,000, more than double that of the machine’s starting price of US$1,049 (~RM4,283).

Take note that the price M4G is commanding is part of a bundle; the shop is bundling a Steam Controller with the Steam Machine. The shop says that it is not selling the living PC masquerading as a console by itself, meaning that if you were hoping to get it individually, you’re better of looking elsewhere.

On that note, we actually began scouring the online shopping site Shopee and Lazada for the Steam Machine, and unsurprisingly, there are actually some sellers out there selling it individually, but just like M4G, they aren’t as cheap. By that, we mean that they’re selling the same console at an average of RM6,400.

Oh, and one more thing: M4G is only bringing in the Steam Machine configuration with 512GB storage, which is what makes it all the more frustrating. We say this because when you check the other online retailers, some not only offer the option of purchasing the machine as a stand alone purchase, but they also offer customers the option to purchase the 2TB model that Valve is also selling. Not only that, but some of these sellers are charging the same as M4G but for the 2TB model. We’ll provide the link to these shops in the sources below but again, these are just some of the sellers we found on, particularly on Shopee.

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Oh, and M4G says that it’ll give a one-month warranty for every purchase of the Steam Machine bundle from them, which the shop says is standard from the supplier.

(Source: Facebook, Shopee [1] [2] [3])