Huawei officially launched its Pura 90s Series in Malaysia today. The lineup comprises the 90s Pro and 90s Pro Max.

Starting with the Pura 90s features a 6.6-inch LTPO OLED display, made from Kunlun Glass, naturally. Additionally, it has a pixel density of 459 PPI and a resolution of 1256 x 2760.

Internally, the phone is powered by Huawei’s own Kirin 9030S SoC, which is also its current flagship. As for the memory and storage configuration, the brand is only bringing in one variant: 12GB+512GB.

For its main camera, the Pura 90s Pro is equipped with a 50MP wide, a 50MP telephoto with 4x optical zoom, and a 12.5MP ultrawide. Meanwhile, the selfie camera is a 13MP sensor. Finally, the phone comes with a 6,000mAh battery to power it all, plus support for 66W wired fast charging and 50W wireless fast charging.

Next up is the Pura 90s Pro Max, which is technically the lineup’s flagship model. Internally, it runs on the same Kirin 9030S SoC, and up to 16GB RAM and 1TB of storage. For our market, and like the non-Max, Huawei appears to be bringing only the 12GB+512GB variant.

Camera-wise, the Pura 90 Pro Max uses a triple-camera main shooter, comprising a 50MP wide, a 200MP telephoto 1/1.28” RYYB sensor with 4x optical zoom, and a 40MP ultrawide. Around the front, the selfie shooter is a 13MP ultrawide.

The display of the Pura 90s Pro Max is also larger at 6.9-inches LTPO OLED, with a resolution of 1308 x 2880 and a pixel density of 458 PPI. And yes, it uses Huawei’s Kunlun Glass. Like the non-Max variant, it also has a 6,000mAh battery with support for 100W wired fast charging and 80W wireless fast charging.

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Preorders for the Pura 90s Series is already open. Pricing starts at RM3,699 for the Pura 90s Pro, with the Pro Max variant retailing for RM4,499. Again, Huawei is only bringing in the company the 12GB+512GB variants for both models.

In conjunction with the preorders period, Huawei is offering customers free gifts worth up to RM3,076 with every preorder, while stocks last. This includes a limited voucher worth RM400, a mystery gift worth RM999, and the company’s Pura 90s Series Premium Service package worth RM1,677, which comprises a 1-year, 1-time Accidental Damage Cover, a 1-year Unlimited Free Battery Replacement, a 1-year free APAC and MEA Warranty, a 2-year, 4-times free screen Protector, and a 1-on-1 VIP Service.

To place your preorder, you can head over to the brand’s official website, Shopee and Lazada digital storefront, as well as its official TikTok page.