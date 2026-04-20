Beyond a camera getting leaked, Insta360 also previewed something in an official capacity. You may have seen reports from back in February about leaks concerning the Luna gimbal camera. As it turns out, the company did not name a single product Luna, but a series. As a result, the leaked gimbal camera with two lenses has been identified as the Luna Ultra. Accompanying it is the Luna Pro, the more conventional single lens gimbal camera. One notable element of the series, according to the company, is that it is co-developed by Leica.

Insta360 previewed the two members of the Luna series at the annual National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) Show in the US. That being said, in its press release published to PR Newswire, the company only provided images of the series behind frosted glass. So while you can sort of see the shape of the two gimbal cameras, this probably doesn’t count as a proper reveal. That being said, some content creators look to have gotten access to it, and are drip-feeding information about the gimbal camera, likely per the brand’s instructions.

Instead, the company did share a handful of details that confirm prior leaks, at least partially. Among those are the 1-inch sensor, the f/1.8 aperture, and 10-bit colour. The company says that these bits from the spec sheet are universal across the series. Which means it also applies to the single-lens Luna Pro. On the other hand, the company describes the dual-lens Luna Ultra as having “enhanced telephoto performance”. And while they are being displayed in white and black respectively, the brand notes that both will be available in two distinct colour options.

All that being said, Insta360 stopped short of spelling out the specific release date for the Luna Pro and Luna Ultra. So we’ll still be holding on to what Insta360 founder JK Liu previously said – the camera, or indeed the series, is slated for release before the end of June.

(Source: PR Newswire, David Manning / Instagram)