It seems REDMI is planning to release quite a few smartphones fairly soon. Not long after rumours of the Note 17 series started circulating, a new device appeared on certification databases, including SIRIM. The REDMI 17 5G is set to succeed last year’s model, and much like the Note lineup, it’s also skipping a number.

As usual, the SIRIM listing doesn’t tell us very much about the handset. Based on the entry alone, we know it carries the model number 26062RN92G and only recently received approval. For more details on the device, we’ll have to look at a different certification database. In this case, it’s Taiwan’s NCC authority.

As per the REDMI 17 5G’s listing on this database, the phone will be offered in four memory configurations: 4GB+64GB, 4GB+128GB, 4GB+256GB, and 8GB+256GB. Aside from that, it will support 5G, 4G LTE, VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and NFC. This listing also revealed that the device will come with an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Finally, an earlier TÜV certification points to a 7,500mAh battery on board. Additionally, the REDMI 17 5G is expected to support 45W charging. If accurate, this would mean an upgrade from the REDMI 15 5G, which packs a 7,000mAh battery with 33W charging.

At the moment, other details on the phone remain unknown, including its design and chipset. Unless the Xiaomi sub-brand is planning some drastic changes to the entry-level lineup, though, we can probably expect the upcoming model to share some traits with its predecessor.

For reference, the REDMI 15 5G comes with a 6.9-inch Full HD+ display with a 144hz refresh rate, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chipset, and a 50MP rear camera. On the front, it sports an 8MP selfie snapper. Of course, the REDMI 17 5G could introduce improvements, but nothing is confirmed yet.

It’s also unclear when the phone will hit the shelves, as the company has not offered any information just yet. Given that its precursor launched last August, we may be seeing it around the same time this year.

(Source: XpertPick)