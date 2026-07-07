Sarawak’s state-owned airline, AirBorneo, has officially opened ticket sales for its Kuala Lumpur route. The service will become the airline’s first destination in Peninsular Malaysia, further expanding its network beyond its initial inter-Borneo operations.

AirBorneo noted that an inaugural commercial service is slated for 20 July, but will feature a single flight from Kuala Lumpur to Kuching with 100 seats available for public booking. The new route will fully operate between Kuching International Airport and Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Terminal 1, with twice-daily flights beginning on 21 July 2026.

First Step Into Peninsular Malaysia

To recap, AirBorneo officially became Sarawak’s state-owned airline after the state government acquired MASwings from Malaysia Aviation Group last year. While the airline retained MASwings’ existing turboprop fleet and domestic network across Sarawak and Sabah, it also announced plans to expand beyond Borneo using Boeing 737-800 aircraft.

The Kuala Lumpur service is the first of those expansion plans to materialise, with Singapore and Kota Kinabalu also previously identified as early destinations for the airline’s jet operations. The Boeing 737-800 deployed on the route enables AirBorneo to serve higher-demand sectors while complementing its existing regional network.

Introductory Fares From RM375

To celebrate the launch, AirBorneo is offering its promotional “Sarawakku Sayang” fares from RM375 all-in for a one-way Economy Class ticket and from RM736 all-in for a one-way Business Class ticket. Both fares are inclusive of airport taxes and fuel surcharges.

Tickets are available exclusively through AirBorneo’s official website and app. Regarding the latter, the airline launched its official mobile app in April this year for iOS and Android devices. In addition to booking flights and managing reservations, passengers can also use it to check in up to 48 hours before departure, select their seats and also receive digital boarding passes directly.

(Source: AirBorneo press release)