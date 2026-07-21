AirBorneo is set to expand its international network further, with Jakarta expected to become its next overseas destination, according to Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg. The move is aimed at strengthening Sarawak’s connectivity with the wider ASEAN region.

According to Abang Johari, the airline’s international services are intended to strengthen economic and people-to-people ties. Despite broadening its network, AirBorneo will continue providing rural air services in Sarawak and Sabah.

The announcement comes just days before the company’s inaugural Kuching-Singapore service, which will mark the state-owned airline’s first international route. During a press conference, Abang Johari also revealed that AirBorneo has already secured a slot at Jakarta’s international airport. He added that the Kuching–Jakarta service is expected to commence operations within the next two months.

He further explained that the Sarawak government’s acquisition of MASwings enables the airline to continue providing rural air services in the interior regions of Sarawak and Sabah. At the same time, it also allows the company to expand its operations as a commercial airline beyond the two states.

Abang Johari also said AirBorneo plans to expand into East Asia within the next one to two years. However, the airline will continue providing rural air services as part of its responsibility, while other routes will be operated on a commercial basis. At the time of writing, neither Abang Johari nor AirBorneo had revealed the airline’s next international destination after Jakarta.

On a related topic, during the same press conference, Abang Johari said that AirBorneo is working to stabilise fares between Peninsular Malaysia and Sarawak to make them more affordable. He added that the airline will focus on offering lower fares during its first six months of operations, with fixed fares of RM375 for the Kuching-Kuala Lumpur route and RM399 for the Kuching–Singapore route.

(Source: The Edge Malaysia, DayakDaily)