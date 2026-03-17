AirBorneo is steadily working to expand its offerings beyond its existing network. Last month, the Sarawak-owned airline confirmed that it plans to commence regional jet operations in Q3 2026. Now, it has shared more details on this expansion, which is slated to begin in July.

According to AirBorneo CEO Megat Ardian Wira Mohd Aminuddin, the airline aims to launch jet services from Kuching using three Boeing 737-800 aircraft. To start, it will offer flights to Kuala Lumpur, Singapore and Kota Kinabalu.

Kuching as the main jet hub

He went on to explain that the carrier will introduce the narrowbody aircraft through a wet-lease arrangement while it attains the required regulatory approvals and completes the necessary preparations. Previously, the CEO noted that the airline was unable to place orders for the planes and needed to look into leasing solutions.

In any case, Megat Ardian Wira framed the introduction of jet services as a new phase of growth for AirBorneo following its takeover of MASwings. He also noted that Kuching will serve as the main hub for the airline’s jets, while Kota Kinabalu and Miri will remain as turboprop hubs supporting rural and regional services.

More destinations to come

The CEO also disclosed more details on AirBorneo’s plans. At the moment, the carrier is working closely with the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia and other stakeholders to secure route approvals and airport slots. Aside from this, the airline is making preparations in terms of network planning, commercial operations, as well as customer experience. This is to ensure smooth jet operations.

With the introduction of these services, AirBorneo aims to improve connectivity and offer more travel options for travellers heading to and from Sarawak. Looking ahead, Megat Ardian Wira stated that the airline will add more regional destinations three months after operations stabilise. By the end of 2026, the carrier plans to offer flights to three domestic and three international destinations. Of course, this is subject to regulatory approvals and airport slot availability.

No fare adjustments for now

As part of its commitment to offer affordable connectivity, AirBorneo is keeping its current fares unchanged despite the increase in fuel prices affecting operational costs. According to Megat Ardian Wira, the airline is closely monitoring global fuel and energy prices. Furthermore, it is working on fuel procurement and mitigation strategies to manage costs.

Previously, the airline came under fire over its ticket prices at launch, which were deemed too high. This prompted a response from state Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, who urged the public to give the airline time to adjust its fares. Following this, AirBorneo reiterated its commitment to offer reasonably priced flights.

Megat Ardian Wira clarified that at the moment, the airline has no plans to raise its prices. He also noted that any fuel surcharge or fare increase would require discussion with stakeholders, including the federal government.

(Source: Bernama, The Star)