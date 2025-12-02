At the beginning of the year, Sarawak unveiled AirBorneo as its very own airline following the acquisition of MASwings. Now, the new state-owned airline is set to start flying as soon as January 2026.

According to State Transport Minister Datuk Seri Lee Kim Shin, the airline will commence operations with the existing rural air services in Sarawak, Sabah and Labuan once the takeover is completed by Dec 31. To ensure a smooth transition with no disruptions, all existing MASwings staff will be absorbed by AirBorneo.

The minister also stated that two aircraft will fly with AirBorneo’s logo and livery next month, namely an ATR 72-500 and a Twin Otter. As for the remaining aircraft, Lee noted that the livery will be changed in phases over the next six months. AirBorneo’s livery was revealed alongside its “Wings of Unity” logo and “Borneo for You” tagline back in August. According to Lee, the logo reflects Sarawak’s identity and vision to strengthen connectivity.

Aside from that, Lee revealed that AirBorneo plans to expand its operations to regional routes, including Kuala Lumpur, by the end of next year. Of course, this will depend on aircraft availability and regulatory approval.

The airline also seeks to strengthen Sibu’s links to major cities in Sarawak, Sabah and Kuala Lumpur. Moreover, Lee explained that potential international routes are included in the planning. That said, this is also subject to factors like aircraft availability and market conditions.

The minister went on to affirm the airline’s commitment to offering competitive airfares compared to existing airline. This ensures that Sarawakians, including those heading in and out of Sibu, can access affordable, reliable and improved air travel options.

(Source: The Star)