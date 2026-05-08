The next iteration of the national identity card (IC) is expected to be introduced sometime next month. Ahead of this, National Registration Director-General Datuk Badrul Hisham Alias has disclosed a few details on the new MyKad, particularly its security features.

According to Badrul Hisham, it will be equipped with 53 security elements, up from the 23 on the existing version. Among the upgraded features are laser engraving, ultraviolet (UV) elements, holograms, guilloche patterns, microtext, QR codes for enforcement purposes, as well as a chip with enhanced encryption technology.

However, the new version of the IC will lose one function from the current generation. The Director-General stated that the new MyKad will not come with Touch ‘n Go (TNG) capabilities. He did not offer an explanation for the feature’s removal, though. Regardless, those who have been relying on their ICs as backup TNG cards should be prepared for the change once it rolls around.

As for when the new MyKad will arrive, Badrul Hisham did not mention any specific date. “The launch will be announced by the Home Ministry when the time comes, and at the National Registration Department (NRD) level, we are ready for that purpose,” he said. He went on to assert that the introduction of the new MyKad reflects the government’s commitment to strengthening identity security in line with technological advancements and evolving security challenges.

Of course, the MyKad is not the only identification document to get a refresh. Updated versions of MyPoCA and MyTentera will also be introduced in June. Aside from that, the Malaysian passport is also expected to get an upgrade with new security features.

Previously, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail assured that the transition to the new documents will happen in phases. Furthermore, citizens are advised not to rush to upgrade their ICs.

(Source: Bernama)