The Malaysian government has finally introduced a 10-year passport, following the implementation of the Fees (Passports and Visas) (Amendment) Order 2026, which came into effect yesterday. Under the new structure, Malaysian citizens aged between 18 and 59 can obtain the passport for RM350.

Several groups are eligible for reduced fees or exemptions. Senior citizens aged 60 and above only need to pay RM175, while registered OKU card holders are exempted from the passport fee altogether. The exemption also applies to officers and staff of the Immigration Department of Malaysia.

Notable Changes You Need To Be Aware Of

The new 10-year passport comes with several changes, with the most obvious being its higher upfront cost compared to the previous five-year version. However, since Malaysians only need to renew their passports once every decade instead of every five years, the new option could prove more economical over the long term.

For comparison, the previous five-year Malaysian passport cost RM200 for standard applicants aged 13 to 59. Meanwhile, the five-year passport was available for RM100 to senior citizens aged 60 and above, children aged 12 and below, students aged 21 and below who were studying overseas, as well as Hajj pilgrims. As for registered OKU card holders, the passport fee exemption remains unchanged under the new structure.

That said, the gazette does not specify a standard 10-year passport fee for children aged 12 and below, students studying overseas, or Hajj pilgrims. It is also worth noting that the amendment appears to have narrowed the eligibility criteria for overseas students. Rather than referring to students who are “studying abroad”, the new regulations specifically mention students who are “studying for a degree programme abroad”.

What Are the Replacement Costs Now?

Much like the passport fee increase, the gazette also introduces higher replacement charges for lost or damaged passports. According to the amendment, Malaysian citizens aged 18 to 59 will have to pay RM550 for their first passport replacement. The fee then rises to RM850 for the second replacement, while the third and any subsequent replacements will cost RM1,350.

Senior citizens face a similar fee structure for passport replacements. They will need to pay RM375 for the first replacement, RM675 for the second, and RM1,175 for the third and any subsequent replacements.

Meanwhile, although eligible OKU card holders and Immigration Department personnel are exempted from the standard passport fee, replacement passports are not free. They will need to pay RM200 for the first replacement, RM500 for the second replacement, and RM1,000 for the third and any subsequent replacements.

How To Get The New Passports With 10-Year Validity?

With all that said, you might be wondering how Malaysians can actually obtain the new 10-year passport. The short answer is that it remains unclear for now.

Although the amendment took effect yesterday, the Immigration Department has yet to provide further details regarding the rollout of the new passport or how Malaysians can apply for one. At the time of writing, the department’s website is still showing the current five-year passport option (which you can see above). We still do not know when the Immigration Department will revise the details, but we will update this article when more information becomes available.

(Source: Malaysia Federal Legislation)