U Mobile has announced that it will discontinue its GoLife insurance plans from 31 August 2026. The notice was recently shared with customers through the MyUMobile app and official website, although the telco did not provide a reason for the decision.

For the uninitiated, U Mobile first signed a telco-assurance partnership with Sun Life Malaysia in 2017 before officially launching GoLife in early 2018. At launch, the service was positioned as an accessible and affordable insurance offering that enabled customers to subscribe and manage their coverage through the telco’s platform.

Currently, U Mobile offers two GoLife plans. The RM5-per-month GoLife 5 plan provides RM18,000 in coverage for death or permanent disability due to all causes, along with RM36,000 for death or permanent disability resulting from specified infectious diseases. Meanwhile, the RM10-per-month GoLife 10 plan doubles those benefits, providing RM38,000 and RM76,000 in coverage respectively.

Existing Coverage Will Continue Until The End Of The Insured Period

According to U Mobile’s FAQ, customers with an active GoLife 5 or GoLife 10 subscription will continue to enjoy insurance coverage until the end of their current insured period, even after the service is discontinued. For example, a policy that becomes effective on 31 August 2026 will remain valid until 30 September 2026.

However, U Mobile said GoLife 5 and GoLife 10 will no longer be available for new subscriptions or renewals via its platform after 31 August. Customers wishing to renew their coverage after that date will need to contact Sun Life Malaysia directly.

Following the discontinuation, U Mobile said customers with billing-related enquiries may continue contacting its customer care. Meanwhile, from 1 September 2026 onwards, enquiries relating to GoLife coverage and renewals should be directed to Sun Life Malaysia. Customers may also cancel their plans through the MyUMobile app at any time, although coverage will continue until the current insured period expires.

We’ve reached out to U Mobile to learn more about the discontinuation but have yet to receive a response.

(Source: U Mobile, via its MyUMobile app)