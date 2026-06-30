Qualcomm has officially announced the dates for this year’s Snapdragon Summit. The event will be taking place from 22 to 24 September 2026. Once again, the company will be hosting the summit in Hawaii.

As Qualcomm’s biggest annual showcase, the event typically marks the launch of the latest flagship mobile processors. Although the company’s announcement did not offer much detail, we can expect the successor to the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 to debut at the summit. Going off of the current naming conventions, this successor will likely be called the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6.

Two flagship chips

For now, the company has not offered any information on the upcoming chipset. However, there have been quite a few leaks over the past few months. Apparently, the mobile processor won’t be arriving alone, as there may be another variant, possibly named the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro.

As per the leaks, both of these chips will be built on TSMC’s advanced 2nm process and feature a 2+3+3 CPU architecture. Qualcomm is also said to adopt Samsung’s Heat Pass Block (HPB) technology for thermal management.

Other rumoured specifications include an Adreno 845 GPU for the regular Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6. Also known as the SM8950, it will reportedly come with 12MB of Graphics Memory (GMEM). Furthermore, it could support up to quad-channel LPDDR5X RAM and 6MB of last-level cache (LLC).

On the other hand, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro (or the SM8975) will supposedly serve as the top-of the line version and feature a more powerful Adreno 850 GPU with 18MB GMEM. Beyond that, it may support either quad-channel 24-bit LPDDR6 or quad-channel 16-bit LPDDR5X RAM, paired with 8MB LLC.

The duo is expected to be equipped on flagship Android devices, much like the current generation. Of course, while the performance gains are something to look forward to, pricing remains the burning question. Given the rising price of components, the new phones will undoubtedly cost a pretty penny.

Other possible reveals

Alongside the Gen 6 chipsets, Qualcomm may announce new additions to the current generation. Last week, seasoned tipster Digital Chat Station claimed that the company is working on two 3nm chips. The first of these is the SM8850Q, which according to the leakster is the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5XX Edition. That said, it’s uncertain how this one will differ from the existing SoCs.

Meanwhile, the second carries the designation SM8845 Pro. Apparently, this chip will launch as either the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Pro, or just the Snapdragon 8 Gen 6. Based on the possible names alone, we can probably expect this one to outperform the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5.

Of course, these are all leaks at this point, so they should be taken with a hefty dose of salt. We’re still quite a ways from the actual event, so we may learn more from the horse’s mouth as September draws closer.

(Source: Qualcomm via Instagram, Digital Chat Station via Weibo [1], [2])