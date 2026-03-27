Apple has pulled the plug on the Mac Pro. The company has quietly removed the workstation from its website, with any existing links now redirecting to the general Mac homepage. According to 9to5Mac, the tech giant has also confirmed that it is discontinuing the product. Furthermore, the company has no plans to release any future Mac Pro hardware.

This shouldn’t really come as a surprise, since the product has not received any updates in a while. The last time it saw a refresh was nearly three years ago. That upgrade introduced Apple’s own silicon to the desktop, as previous iterations featured Intel chips. Equipped with the M2 Ultra, Apple positioned it as a powerful workstation for professionals. Initially, the company planned a successor with an M4 Ultra chip, but it nixed the idea along with the chip.

Without any upgrades in recent years, the bulky workstation has since been outpaced by the compact Mac Studio. Speaking of which, the mini desktop will likely replace the Mac Pro as the company’s most high-performing computer. Last year, the brand announced a refresh with the M3 Ultra, and versions with M5 Max and M5 Ultra chips are reportedly in the works.

While the Mac Pro enthusiasts may be disappointed to see the end of the distinctive “cheese grater” desktop, it has become increasingly redundant over the years. The Mac Studio offers similar functionality and processing power at a lower price point. Though one may argue that the Mac Pro was more versatile thanks to its PCIe expansion slots, the latest version did not support external GPUs.

With the Mac Pro out of the picture, Apple’s desktop lineup now comprises three products. These are the iMac, the Mac mini, and the aforementioned Mac Studio.

(Source: 9to5Mac, Notebookcheck)