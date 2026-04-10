As with most products which Apple had introduced in March, including the MacBook Neo, also readily available in Malaysia now are its new Studio-branded monitors. To be more specific, these being the new generation Studio Display and Studio Display XDR.

Both models are now available in-store at Apple Store TRX, its official webstore, as well as authorised local retailers. As announced previously, the Studio Display starts at RM6,499 for the standard glass edition, while the models with Nano-texture glass retails at RM7,699. Meanwhile, the Studio Display XDR starts at RM13,499 for the standard model, while the SKU with the Nano-texture glass panel retails for RM14,999.

2026 Studio Display

To recap, the Studio Display features a 27-inch 5K (5,120 × 2,880) Retina panel, with a peak brightness of 600 nits and a standard 60Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Apple’s A19 chip, the same processor found in the base iPhone 17 series.

Like previous Apple displays, it supports True Tone for more natural colour reproduction and is available with an optional nano-texture glass finish. A 12MP Centre Stage camera with Desk View sits within the top bezel, enabling automatic framing and top-down desk capture.

The Studio Display also integrates a six-speaker system with force-cancelling woofers, alongside a studio-quality three-microphone array. For connectivity, it offers four USB-C ports. Two of these are Thunderbolt 5 ports, including one upstream port for host connection with up to 96W power delivery, and one downstream port for high-speed accessories or daisy-chaining multiple displays. The remaining two are standard USB-C ports, supporting data transfer speeds of up to 10Gb/s for peripherals and external storage.

Studio Display XDR

The all-new Studio Display XDR is largely similar to the standard model in terms of design and overall feature set. The key difference lies in its display technology, as it adopts Apple’s XDR panel, which utilises a Mini LED backlight with 2,304 local dimming zones. It is also powered by the more capable A19 Pro chip.

Thanks to its Mini LED panel, the Studio Display XDR delivers higher brightness levels, reaching 1,000 nits in SDR and up to 2,000 nits in HDR. It also supports a faster 120Hz refresh rate, along with Adaptive Sync for smoother visuals.