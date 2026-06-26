RTM and Astro have announced a renewed collaboration that will see the national broadcaster expanding its presence across Astro’s platforms. The agreement also appears to resolve uncertainty surrounding RTM’s future on Astro, following developments last month where the broadcaster announced that it would cease transmission on the pay-TV operator’s platform from July 2026.

In a joint statement, both parties said they would strengthen cooperation to ensure Malaysians continue to have access to quality content through multiple broadcasting platforms. Neither party has provided any specifics surrounding the deal, however.

RTM Channels To Expand On Astro

As part of the renewed partnership, both companies confirmed plans to expand the availability of RTM services on Astro’s platform. Besides the existing TV1, TV2 and TV Okey channels, Astro customers will also gain access to RTM News, Sukan+ and RTM’s network of radio stations in the near future, though neither company provided a specific rollout timeline.

Reversal From Earlier Exit Plans

The announcement marks a notable turnaround from developments back in May. To recap, Astro had informed customers that TV1, TV2 and TV Okey would be removed from Astro, NJOI and Sooka beginning 1 July 2026 after RTM decided not to renew its content carriage agreement, potentially ending a partnership spanning nearly three decades.

Potential World Cup Implications

This renewal could prove particularly significant given the national broadcaster’s role as one of Malaysia’s official broadcasters for the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026. As most of us are aware by now, Astro had previously confirmed that it would not be broadcasting the tournament after failing to secure the necessary rights.

It should be noted that RTM’s TV1, TV2 and TV Okey channels, which are airing live World Cup matches, are still available on Astro. However, any broadcast of the tournament is currently restricted on the service. Perhaps this development would change that in the very near future.

(Source: Astro press release)