Xiaomi introduced the Pad 8 series to the global market earlier this year. While the company has yet to officially announce its successor, a recent leak suggests that the Pad 9 series is already in development. Besides revealing a handful of purported specifications, the leak also hints at a possible global launch window for the upcoming tablet lineup.

According to XimiTime, the community recently spotted references to the tablet series within the HyperOS codebase. It claims that the tablets carry the codenames “donghai” and “shuntian”, which are believed to refer to the standard Pad 9 and Pad 9 Pro, respectively.

Meanwhile, on X, tipster Kacper Skrzypek (@kacskrz) suggests that the Xiaomi Pad 9 may carry the model numbers “M656BA”, “26103RP65G”, and “26103RP65I”. Two details within these identifiers warrant closer attention: the “G” suffix and the “2610” prefix.

Some observers believe that Xiaomi is preparing a global variant of the tablet, citing the “G” suffix in the “26103RP65G” identifier. They also interpret the “2610” prefix as a hint towards an October 2026 launch window, though the company has not officially confirmed any release details.

Also a bit bigger battery than Pad 8, 9720 mAh pic.twitter.com/S0VBlzLxjC — Kacper Skrzypek 🇵🇱 (@kacskrz) June 19, 2026

In a follow-up post, Skrzypek also shared another string of code that may point to the tablet’s battery specifications. Based on his findings, the Xiaomi Pad 9 could pack a 9,720mAh battery and support 45W charging. Although the charging speed remains the same from its predecessor, the battery capacity would increase from 9,200mAh if the leak proves accurate.

As for processing, both models will supposedly carry Snapdragon chipsets. Sources online believe that the base version might come with Snapdragon 8s Gen 4, while the Pad 9 Pro might use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5.

As with any leak, readers should take this information with a grain of salt. Although reporters claim the details originate from the HyperOS codebase, Xiaomi has yet to officially confirm the existence of the Pad 9 series or any of its purported specifications.

(Source: X, XimiTime, via Notebookcheck)