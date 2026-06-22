The Light Rail Transit 3 (LRT3), better known as the Shah Alam Line, has seen its fair share of delays over the years. Fortunately for commuters, the wait is almost over, as Transport Minister Anthony Loke has announced that the rail line will officially begin operations on 29 June.

Loke also said that the opening ceremony will take place on 28 June, a day before the line begins service. Moreover, the event will be officiated by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

According to Loke, the opening ceremony will take place at the LRT3 line’s main depot. “The line will then become fully operational for the public by the next day on Monday,” he added.

In case you missed it, the government originally planned for the LRT3 project to begin operations in 2025 after years of development. However, the launch was postponed to mid-2026 after the line was unable to complete its fault-free runs (FFR), a mandatory test that must be passed before passenger service can commence. Once operational, the line will connect Bandar Utama and Johan Setia.

(Source: The Star)