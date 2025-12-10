Rapid KL operator Prasarana Malaysia Berhad has clarified that the Shah Alam Line LRT (LRT3) project remains in the Testing and Commissioning phase, despite growing public expectation that the line is nearing completion. The company said the line is currently undergoing fault-free runs (FFR), a mandatory stage that tests the integration of major systems including signalling, communications, rolling stock and control systems.

Prasarana began this phase on 26 August 2025 and has since identified several safety, operational and performance issues that the team must resolve before the system can progress to trial operations. The work involves multiple parties, including the signalling contractor, train manufacturer and the project’s main contractor, Setia Utama LRT3 Sdn Bhd.

The agency set strict mileage requirements for each train set, which must complete the full distance without a single failure during testing. The lead “Golden Train” must complete 4,000 kilometres non-stop, while other trains in the group must log 3,000 kilometres, and the remaining sets need 2,500 kilometres. Prasarana noted that 11 FFR attempts have been carried out so far, but none have met the required distances due to recurring technical faults.

In the last two and a half months, contractors recorded 33 issues involving software behaviour and system irregularities. Prasarana listed several examples, including trains failing to stop accurately at platforms, trains unable to automatically continue to the next station, and instances where trains either deviated from programmed speeds or moved slightly while meant to be stationary. The contractor is now analysing all findings and developing software improvements to stabilise and refine system performance.

Prasarana added that completing FFR is only one part of a longer pre-opening process, which also includes trial runs, operational trials, independent engineering assessments and a formal licence application to APAD. The company stressed that it will not advance to the next phase until all systems operate reliably and meet regulatory standards.

The agency reiterated that there is no compromise when it comes to safety, reliability and system stability. It said the team is prioritising all repair and improvement work to ensure the LRT3 line is fully ready before opening to the public, but the agency still did not provide any indication of when operations might begin.

(Source: Prasarana press release)