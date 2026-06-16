The long-awaited Light Rail Transit 3 (LRT3) line, also known as the Shah Alam LRT, is expected to begin operations by the end of this month, according to Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook. Speaking to reporters yesterday, he said the project is currently undergoing its final trial operations.

Loke added that the government is confident the line will be ready to welcome passengers once all remaining tests and operational procedures have been completed. While the exact launch date has yet to be confirmed, the minister said an official announcement will be made within the next two weeks.

The upcoming opening marks the culmination of a project that has been years in the making. Stretching 37.8km between Bandar Utama and Johan Setia, the line features 25 stations that will serve communities across Petaling Jaya, Shah Alam, Klang, and Bandar Bukit Tinggi.

A Long-Delayed Project

LRT3 was originally scheduled to begin operations several years ago but experienced multiple delays following a major cost rationalisation exercise that significantly reduced the project’s scope. Several components that were initially omitted were later reinstated as construction progressed.

The project also made headlines earlier this year after Transport Minister Anthony Loke revealed that the main contractors involved in the line’s development would collectively pay RM2.73 million in liquidated damages due to delays in meeting the revised completion schedule. Once operational, LRT3 is expected to improve connectivity between the western corridor of Selangor and existing rail services.

Additionally, the Shah Alam line is set to serve three major areas in the Klang Valley, Bandar Utama, Shah Alam, and Klang, with a total of 20 stations along its route. Among these are two interchange stations: Bandar Utama, which connects to the MRT Kajang Line, and Glenmarie, which links to the LRT Kelana Jaya Line. Below is the complete list of stations:

Bandar Utama

Kayu Ara

BU 11

Damansara Idaman

SS7

Glenmarie

Kerjaya

Stadium Shah Alam

Dato Menteri

UiTM Shah Alam

Bandar Baru Klang

Pasar Besar Klang

Jalan Meru

Klang

Taman Selatan

Seri Andalas

Klang Jaya

Bandar Bukit Tinggi

Johan Setia

(Source: The Edge Malaysia)