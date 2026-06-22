Gaming peripherals are usually useful for tasks beyond recreation. For instance you may buy a gaming mouse not because you’re looking for an esports career, but for the longevity that the tech promises. And it looks like an MMO mouse has been used in the field of remote healthcare. And specifically, the mouse in question is a variant of the Razer Naga MMO mouse.

One Dr James Ries has, in what is ostensibly an interview video done by productivity software TextExpander, shared that he uses the MMO mouse in conjunction with the software tool in his work as a remote healthcare provider. He did not specify which model of the mouse he uses specifically, but based on the image he shows during the presentation, it looks to be the Razer Naga V2 HyperSpeed. In case you’re wondering, the identifier is the two additional buttons at the corner of the left click button.

The mouse is a very tiny part of the entire exchange, which is there to promote the use of the TextExpander tool. To put it simply, the tool allows for keyboard shortcuts called snippets to replace repetitive typing. Being used together, the MMO mouse provides ample shortcuts that allows the doctor to have one button type an intro of an email, another for the closing plus signature. It’s also possible to have menus of even more shortcuts, with Dr Ries using this to describe symptoms, medication and doses.

Overall, the idea here is that using both TextExpander and the Razer Naga not only reduces time spent typing, but also reduces the mental load on doctors. Of course, this is not the only combination of shortcut tools that people have found success with. Others have found that the Stream Deck, or even the Razer equivalent, can be useful in productivity scenarios.

(Source: TextExpander / YouTube, Reddit)