Videogames peripheral maker Razer announced the Huntsman V3 TKL 8KHz earlier this year. Less than three months later, the company has updated the keyboard to now use Hall Effect magnetic switches instead of the previous optical ones. With that in mind, the new keyboard is simply called the Razer Huntsman V3 HE Magnetic 8KHz. Unfortunately, though, this only comes in TKL and 65% sizes for now, as the brand has yet to give the full-sized Pro model the same treatment.

As the name suggests, the new keyboard still comes with 8,000 Hz HyperPolling for those who need it, which is probably limited to the most dedicated competitive gamers. And in its own magnetic way of doing it, you get adjustable actuation points, letting you fine-tune the depth you’ll need to press each key before they register. For this keyboard specifically, the range is between 0.1 to 4.0 mm. Accompanying this is the Rapid Trigger Mode, which allows keys to register new inputs before being fully depressed.

The Razer Huntsman V3 HE Magnetic 8KHz is the latest addition to the brand’s line of products made to work with Synapse Web. With that, you can set up the aforementioned actuation points, as well as other options like Dual-Keypress Priority, Dynamic Keystroke and Instant Cancel Control, without needing to install the traditional Synapse software on your PC.

All that being said, it’s worth noting that as part of the announcement, Barrie Ooi, the company’s Head of PC Gaming Division, said that “our [analogue] optical keyboards remain the benchmark for players seeking the absolute best in esports performance”. This is sort of reflected in their prices, as while the optical counterpart costs RM799, the Razer Huntsman V3 HE Magnetic 8KHz costs RM599. You can cut this down further to RM509 if you opt for the smaller 65% model.