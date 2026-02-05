Prasarana Malaysia Berhad has launched a new My50 Pass Savings Tracker feature on the Touch ’n Go eWallet (TNG eWallet) mobile app. The company also announced that two additional Rapid travel passes will be made available on the app soon.

The Savings Tracker is available to users who subscribe to the My50 Pass via the Travel Pass mini program in the TNG eWallet app. The feature shows users how much they save by using the My50 Pass, based on a comparison with standard per-trip fares. Prasarana said the tracker gives users a clearer view of the value of the My50 Pass and helps them better assess whether the monthly pass offers cost savings based on their travel patterns.

In short, it gives you an overview of how much you would have spent on each trip if you didn’t use My50 for your public transport needs. The feature isn’t essential, but if you’re ever curious on how much you actually saved on the monthly, it’ll be on the Travel Pass page in the TNG eWallet app for your reference.

In addition to the tracker, Prasarana announced that users will soon be able to purchase the Rapid City Pass and Rapid Kembara Pass digitally through the same Travel Pass mini program in the TNG eWallet app. The company will offer the digital passes at the same price as physical purchases, with no additional charges. Users can also activate the passes directly onto NFC-enabled Touch ’n Go cards via the TNG eWallet app, similar to the My50 Pass.

At the time of writing, the Rapid City Pass and Rapid Kembara Pass do not yet appear on the Travel Pass page. However, the app now displays a new “coming soon” tab alongside the My50 option, indicating that both passes may be added there. Responding to our query, representatives from both Prasarana and TNG Digital have confirmed that digital versions of Rapid City and Rapid Kembara passes will be available for purchase via TNG eWallet starting 9 February 2026.

