Prasarana has confirmed that it is actively working on implementing an open payment system for its public transport network, Malay Mail reports. The project is currently in its final contract award stage, with the company saying the rollout will happen in phases once the contract is finalised.

Prasarana admitted that the existing infrastructure predates modern open payment technologies such as contactless bank cards and mobile wallets, which is why integration has not been possible so far. The company explained that the current automated fare collection (AFC) system was built around the Touch ‘n Go platform back in 1999. As a closed-loop system, it only supports Touch ‘n Go cards for cashless payments, alongside single-journey tokens for passengers paying with cash.

While commuters can already use debit cards, credit cards, or QR payments at station counters and ticket machines, these methods are currently limited to purchasing tokens or reloading Touch ‘n Go cards. It should also be noted that Prasarana had previously tested debit card payments as early as 2023, with the feature originally expected to launch in March 2024 before being delayed.

A Long-Requested Upgrade

Once the new system is implemented, the company says commuters finally will be able to use payment methods for public transport access. These include Apple Pay, Google Wallet, Samsung Wallet, debit cards, credit cards, QR payments, and NFC-enabled devices.

Prasarana says the rollout will cover rail services such as LRT, MRT, Monorail, and BRT, alongside Rapid KL buses, MRT feeder buses, and even Rapid Penang services. QR payment support is also expected to be included.

Buses Expected To Get It Earlier

The company said the implementation timeline differs between rail and bus services. Once the project is officially awarded, the open payment system is expected to be fully available within 15 months for buses in the Klang Valley, while rail services are expected to take up to 30 months. Meanwhile, Prasarana noted that Rapid KL On-Demand services may follow a separate timeline depending on future business priorities.

(Source: Malay Mail)