Rapid KL operator Prasarana today has announced price adjustments for several of its travel passes, which will take effect from 1 January 2026. The move comes as part of ongoing efforts to support the long-term sustainability of Kuala Lumpur’s public transport network amid rising operating and maintenance costs.

According to Acting Head of Stakeholder Experience Management and Group Marketing Department, Ashok Panchalingam, the revisions were based on a comprehensive study that took into account usage patterns, network expansion, and current operating expenses. He added that despite the adjustments, Rapid KL travel passes continue to provide strong value through unlimited travel, consistent savings, and improved network coverage.

Prasarana noted that this is the first price revision since 2009, reflecting how significantly the Rapid KL network has grown over the past decade. This includes the launch of the Kajang Line in 2016, the Putrajaya Line in 2022, as well as expanded bus routes, wider service coverage, and higher service frequency across the Klang Valley.

Alongside the revised pricing, Prasarana also introduced Rapid Bulanan, a new 30-day unlimited travel pass priced at RM150. The pass is available to both Malaysians and non-Malaysians, and covers all Rapid KL rail and bus services, offering a more flexible option for daily commuters, expatriates, and long-term visitors who rely heavily on public transport.

Below are the full list of Rapid KL passes and their revised pricing:

Pass Details Rapid Kota (Only for Malaysian citizens only) New price starting 1 January 2026 – 1 Day Pass: RM10 – 3 Day Pass: RM25 2 Day Pass no longer offered Rapid Kembara New price starting 1 January 2022 – 1 Day Pass: RM25 – 3 Day Pass: RM55 2 Day Pass no longer offered Rapid Keluarga (Only for Malaysian citizens only) New price starting 1 January 2026 – RM30 Rapid Pelajar This concession card discount is specifically for Malaysian students only

For non-citizen student users with existing passes, the 50% discount is valid until the pass expires or on 31 December 2026 (whichever is earlier)

New applications starting 1 January 2026 are for Malaysian students only Rapid Bulanan (New 30-day Pass) Price RM150 for Malaysians and non-Malaysians

What About My50?

Prasarana clarified that the Rapid KL My50 monthly pass remains unaffected by these changes. As before, the pass offers unlimited travel benefits at a lower cost and continues to be available exclusively to Malaysians with a valid MyKad along with eKYC verification via the TNG eWallet. It is very likely that the new monthly pass is introduced as

In addition to My50, Prasarana confirmed that Rapid Emas and Rapid Mesra concession cards will also remain unchanged. The company reiterated its commitment to maintaining affordable and inclusive public transport options, particularly for groups that depend on subsidised fares.

(Source: Prasarana / Rapid KL press release)