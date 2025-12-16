Rapid KL operator Prasarana today has announced price adjustments for several of its travel passes, which will take effect from 1 January 2026. The move comes as part of ongoing efforts to support the long-term sustainability of Kuala Lumpur’s public transport network amid rising operating and maintenance costs.
According to Acting Head of Stakeholder Experience Management and Group Marketing Department, Ashok Panchalingam, the revisions were based on a comprehensive study that took into account usage patterns, network expansion, and current operating expenses. He added that despite the adjustments, Rapid KL travel passes continue to provide strong value through unlimited travel, consistent savings, and improved network coverage.
Prasarana noted that this is the first price revision since 2009, reflecting how significantly the Rapid KL network has grown over the past decade. This includes the launch of the Kajang Line in 2016, the Putrajaya Line in 2022, as well as expanded bus routes, wider service coverage, and higher service frequency across the Klang Valley.
Alongside the revised pricing, Prasarana also introduced Rapid Bulanan, a new 30-day unlimited travel pass priced at RM150. The pass is available to both Malaysians and non-Malaysians, and covers all Rapid KL rail and bus services, offering a more flexible option for daily commuters, expatriates, and long-term visitors who rely heavily on public transport.
Below are the full list of Rapid KL passes and their revised pricing:
|Pass
|Details
|Rapid Kota
(Only for Malaysian citizens only)
|
– 1 Day Pass: RM10
– 3 Day Pass: RM25
|Rapid Kembara
|
– 1 Day Pass: RM25
– 3 Day Pass: RM55
|Rapid Keluarga
(Only for Malaysian citizens only)
|
|Rapid Pelajar
|
|Rapid Bulanan
(New 30-day Pass)
|
What About My50?
Prasarana clarified that the Rapid KL My50 monthly pass remains unaffected by these changes. As before, the pass offers unlimited travel benefits at a lower cost and continues to be available exclusively to Malaysians with a valid MyKad along with eKYC verification via the TNG eWallet. It is very likely that the new monthly pass is introduced as
In addition to My50, Prasarana confirmed that Rapid Emas and Rapid Mesra concession cards will also remain unchanged. The company reiterated its commitment to maintaining affordable and inclusive public transport options, particularly for groups that depend on subsidised fares.
