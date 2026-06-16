Outside of the foldable business mouse, Logitech has officially announced the latest additions to its G3 series. The items in question are the G304 X Superlight wireless mouse and the G316 X 98 wired mechanical keyboard. The two gaming peripherals were designed to go hand in hand with the previously released G325 Lightspeed headphones.

G304 X Superlight

Much like many gaming mice today, the G304 X Superlight features a lightweight, ergonomic design with customisable RGB. According to Logitech, the mouse is made with 51% recycled plastics and weighs no more than 60g.

Customers can either pair the peripheral with the included LIGHTSPEED Wireless USB-A receiver or upgrade to the brand’s PRO LIGHTSPEED receiver. The company notes that if you use the latter, the G304 X Superlight can achieve up to an 8,000Hz polling rate. Additionally, the mouse also comes with the HERO 44K sensor that delivers, as the name suggests, up to 44,000 DPI.

For battery life, the brand claims that the mouse can have over 130 hours of playtime on a single charge and that a two-minute charge is good for 3.5. On that note, the peripheral is rechargeable via USB-C.

In terms of connectivity, users can connect and switch between ultra-low-latency LIGHTSPEED wireless, Bluetooth and wired modes. The G304 X Superlight also comes with five onboard memory profiles.

G316 X 98

The other half of this list is the G316 X 98. Unlike its mouse counterpart, this keyboard is only available in wired form. That said, Logitech says that it still offers customisability and “thocky” sound that is good for both custom PC builds and competitive play.

Performance-wise, the G316 X 98 also features an 8,000Hz polling rate with a 0.125ms response time. While the fast response times are appreciated, the polling rate is quite excessive for regular use.

Structurally, Logitech says the keyboard features an innovative multi-layer snap-fit gasket design without any screws. The peripheral also features hot-swappable switches and PBT keycaps. Moreover, the G316 X 98 features an LED dot-matrix display and a control dial located in the upper right corner of the keypad. Users can further customise the device via the brand’s G HUB software.

Pricing And Availability

While the brand announced both peripherals for the Malaysian market, neither is available for purchase just yet. According to Logitech, both items will be available on its official website, through authorised resellers, and via its official stores on Lazada and Shopee on 21 June.

Both the G304 X Superlight wireless mouse and the G316 X 98 wired keyboard will come in black and white colour options. The former has an RM339 price tag, while the other has a sticker price of RM399.

(Source: Logitech press release)