Many companies have introduced their own fun yet functional computer mice, and it seems that Logitech is joining the fold with its new Mobi Fold mouse. As its name suggests, Logitech positions the Mobi Fold as its first foldable mouse targeting professionals who frequently travel for work.



In its official press release, Logitech cited research showing that while many professionals carry a mouse when travelling, they often do not use it due to the “bulk and friction” associated with traditional designs. As such, the company believes that the Mobi Fold’s foldable form factor can help address this issue.

Joseph Mingori, VP and General Manager at Logitech, said the company designed the Mobi Fold to be entirely frictionless, making it easier for users to work on the go. With that in mind, one of the main tricks of the mouse is that it automatically turns on when unfolded and turns off when folded.

For customisation, Logitech says users can change the two buttons’ functions via the Logi Options+ app. Users can assign them to shortcuts such as app switching and screenshot capture. Additionally, the company says the Modi Fold can connect up to three devices via Bluetooth, and it works across Windows, macOS, ChromeOS, Android, iPadOS, and Linux.

Logitech uses recycled plastics and magnets to build the Mobi Fold. The company also designs the mouse to last, with its hinge rated for up to 15 years of use, or so the company says. On battery life, Logitech claims that a one-minute charge is enough to provide up to 22 hours of use, while a full charge can last up to 30 days.

It is also worth noting that Logitech has released another variant of the mouse called the Mobi Fold for Business. Based on the press release, it is largely similar to the regular version, except that it comes with a two-year limited hardware warranty, a Logi Bolt USB-C receiver, and Sync support.

The Mobi Fold is available in Graphite, Off-White, and Lilac colourways, although the latter does not appear on Logitech Malaysia’s website. Meanwhile, the Mobi Fold for Business is only listed in black. The regular version retails US$79 (~RM325), while the business variant goes for US$89 (~RM362)

(Source: Logitech press release)