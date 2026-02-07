Logitech recently announced the availability of its G325 Lightspeed wireless gaming headset. The headset is part of the brand’s lineup of affordable gaming headsets, sans the premium price tag.

Like most of its premium headsets, the G325 uses Logitech’s Lightspeed wireless technology, allowing it to deliver a reliable and lag-free listening experience. Specs-wise, each earcup has a 32mm driver, with a headphone frequency response between 20Hz and 20kHz. The built-in microphone is omnidirectional and beamforming, with a frequency response range between 100Hz and 7kHz.

Beyond its Lightspeed connectivity, the G325 is also Bluetooth compatible, along with a wireless range of up to 30 metres, barring any interference and depending on the environment. In terms of audio quality, the headset is able to deliver 24-bit audio, providing rich, detail sound across the board and every genre.

Comfort is also another key factor for the G325 Lightspeed, with the headset weighing in at 212g. Further, the earcups are made from a breathable knit fabric and dual-layer memory foam, allowing for all-day comfort, wear, and gaming. As for battery life, Logitech says that its G325 gaming headset is rated for more than 24 hours, but that the endurance will vary based on user and use case scenarios.

Logitech’s new gaming headset is already available at all authorised resellers, at an SRP of RM429.

(Source: Logitech)