Lenovo has become one of the first brands to launch ThinkPad laptops powered by Intel’s Wildcat Lake processors in Malaysia. The laptop in question is the ThinkPad E14 Gen 8.

Specs-wise, Lenovo is offering the laptop with a Core 3 304, Core 5 315, Core 5 320, or Core 7 350 CPU. Other specifications start from 8GB DDR5-5600 RAM, a 256GB M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD, Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 support, and a 48Wh 3-cell battery to power it all. Again, these are the specifications for the base model.

Also as a base, the ThinkPad E14 Gen 8 comes with a 14-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) IPS display, with a static refresh rate of 60Hz.

As a quick primer, Intel launched Wildcat Lake back in April of this year. Basically, the CPUs are “technically” the non-Ultra variant of the chipmaker’s Panther Lake architecture. They are smaller than their Panther Lake counterparts, at least in core count and their configurations. In total, the lineup has seven SKUs, starting with the Core 3 304 at the base and the Core 7 360 at the top.

To be clear, Wildcat Lake is built on the same 18A die lithography as Panther Lake, and while we have yet to test a laptop powered by a processor from the family, one could reasonably expect laptops powered by them to have some better-than-average performance in the battery life and power efficiency department.

Getting back on point, the Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 8 is already available, with the base model featuring all the aforementioned specifications retailing at RM5,662. Of course, if you’re a big spender or you’re just one of those individuals who want nothing but the best of what the product has to offer, the fully kitted out model will run you RM14,431.

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At that price, you get a ThinkPad E14 Gen 8 kitted out with a Core 7 350, 32GB DDR5-5600 RAM, 1TB M.2 2242 PCIe 4.0 SSD, the same 14-inch WUXGA display, but this time with touch capabilities; Intel Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 support, a built-in fingerprint reader, backlit keyboard, and a 64Wh 4-Cell battery.

(Source: Lenovo Malaysia)