Consumer rights activist Louis Rossmann is taking Samsung to court over the latter’s failure to honour its warranty policy over a faulty SSD. The SSD is in question is a 990 Pro 4TB variant.

In his video, Rossmann says that he bought his 990 Pro 4TB less than two years ago, at around US$330 (~RM1,343). Today, you’d only get half the storage capacity, and if you want 4TB, you’re paying close to RM4,000 for it.

Rossmann’s story starts off as so: the 990 Pro he had was being used with a heatsink, had two 80mm fans above it, and was part of a RAID 1 array. Basically, if you use one drive without the other, it’s fine. However, if one drive dies, then those storage components will lose all that data. Rossmann says his drive failed when it dropped out of the array and became unstable and unusable.

Rossmann then proceeded to file a warranty claim with Samsung Canada. Initially, the brand agreed with his diagnosis, but was then redirected to Samsung US’ memory support team, to whom he sent in his affected SSD. Some time after, the team returned the SSD, along with a repair statement saying it was “verified as good”.

For Rossmann, the situation was anything but good.

Rossmann shows in his video that, upon connecting the 990 Pro to a PC-3000 Express hardware that he uses for his repair business, the SSD’s write speeds collapsed to around 40MB/s to 60MB/s before ceasing operations altogether. Needless to say, the man wasn’t taking this sitting down.

Rossmann told Samsung in no uncertain terms that he expects Samsung to replace the faulty SSD with a brand new unit, to which the Korean giant said that it did not have his model or a comparable SSD available for replacement, a lie that Rossmann quickly dispelled by showing on screen that the Samsung US Store on Amazon did indeed have stock, albeit at three times the original price he paid for it.

Samsung did say that it would refund Rossmann, but the man’s position on the situation was made clear: the right thing for Samsung to do would be to replace his faulty 990 Pro, regardless of the market condition for memory. Basically, he believes that Samsung’s reluctance to replace his SSD isn’t so much due to inventory shortage, but due to the skyrocketing prices of memory around the world. For the brand, it would’ve been cheaper for them to refund him than to give him a brand new unit.

(Source: Louis Rossmann via YouTube)