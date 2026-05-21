iCAUR, the Chery sub-brand, launched the 03 EV into the local market in September last year. These were fully imported (CBU) in two variants, a 2WD model and a 4WD model that the brand dubs Intelligent Wheel Drive (iWD). Recently, the brand has announced the launch of the locally assembled (CKD) model, which rolls off the line at the Chery Corporate Malaysia plant in Shah Alam.

According to paultan.org’s report though, only the iWD model is being locally assembled for now. The report does cite the company as saying that the 2WD model will be available later. And for what it’s worth, the CKD iWD model is identical in specs to its CBU counterpart. This means a dual motor setup providing a combined 205 kW / 279 PS and 386 Nm output. In turn, the iWD iCAUR 03 has a century sprint time of 6.5 seconds, and a top speed of 150 km/h.

The battery in the EV is a 69.8 kWh pack, with a NEDC range of 418km. Charging rates are 80W DC and 6.6 kW AC, with 3.2 kW vehicle-to-load (V2L) capabilities as well. Safety features include six airbags, and the ADAS Level 2 suite, which includes autonomous emergency braking, front and rear collision warning, lane departure warning and prevention, adaptive cruise control with traffic jam assist, rear cross traffic alert, blind spot monitoring and door opening warning.

Other features include 19-inch wheels, LED headlights with adaptive high beam, a panoramic sunroof with powered sunshade, dual-zone climate control, rear air vents, seat ventilation for the front and rear seats, as well as powered and massaging front seats. Closing out the list are the 50W wireless charging pad and support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay wirelessly.

The CKD iWD iCAUR 03 costs RM129,880 which, if you remember, is slightly higher than its CBU counterpart, at least while it was new. Now, with EVs no longer being exempted from road tax charges, it would cost RM130,080 instead. All that being said, the brand is still providing a seven-year, 150,000km warranty for the vehicle itself, and an eight-year, 160,000km warranty for the battery and electric drive unit. Also included is a 7 kW AC home charger.

(Source: paultan.org)