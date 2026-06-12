Back in April, realme released the realme 16 Pro series, which comprises the Pro and Pro+ models. Now, the brand has announced the regular realme 16 and the realme 16T. According to the company, the duo offers flagship-level capabilities at an affordable price.

Despite belonging to the same family, the two phones are visually distinct. While the realme 16T more closely resembles the Pro variants, the realme 16 features a horizontal camera bar. Aesthetics aside, both devices come with large batteries, as well as features focused on portrait photography and selfies.

Notably, the two handsets are equipped with the same main camera, namely a 50MP Sony IMX852 lens with an f/1.8 aperture. This gets paired with the LumaColor IMAGE Engine, which according to the brand allows for sharper portraits, richer textures, and more natural skin tones. Other than that, they both feature a selfie mirror, so users can snap selfies with the rear camera.

realme 16

Looking beyond the similarities, the realme 16 is designed to be the more compact and lightweight option. The device measures 8.1mm thick and weighs 183g. Furthermore, it sports a 6.57-inch AMOLED display with a 2372 x 1080 pixel resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and 4,200 nits of peak brightness.

Internally, the handset packs a MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Turbo SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Keeping the lights on is a 7,000mAh battery with 60W wired charging. It also comes with reverse charging and bypass charging. For connectivity, the phone supports 5G, WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.3, and NFC.

In addition to the 50MP main lens, the realme 16 gets a 2MP monochrome sensor as its secondary lens. Flipping the device to the front, you’ll find a 50MP selfie snapper. Other features of the phone include IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings.

realme 16T

The more modest model sports a 6.8-inch LCD screen with a 1570 x 720 pixel resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. Much like its sibling, the 16T comes with IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance.

Under the hood, the phone features a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset. It also comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Meanwhile, its massive 8,000mAh battery powers the device. This cell supports 45W wired charging, 15W reverse charging, and bypass charging. Connectivity features include 5G, WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.3, and NFC.

For imaging, the phone’s 50MP main shooter is also paired with a 2MP monochrome sensor. That said, its selfie camera uses a 16MP lens.

Availability and pricing

Both phones will be available for purchase starting tomorrow, 13 June 2026. As usual, customers can get the phones through the brand’s physical and online platforms, including Shopee, Lazada, and TikTok Shop.

Available in Air White and Air Black, the realme 16 gets a RM1,599 price tag. Meanwhile, the realme 16T is priced at RM1,399 and comes in Aurora Green and Starlight Black. That said, the brand is offering a RM100 discount on the phones as part of a first sale offer. This means that customers can get the realme 16 for RM1,499, and the realme 16T for RM1,299. Additionally, the brand is throwing in free gifts worth up to RM537, including an Aisolove Handheld Fan, One Year Extended Warranty, and a 180-Day Screen Crack Warranty.

(Source: realme press release)