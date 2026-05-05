realme Malaysia has confirmed that its upcoming C100 Series smartphones will be arriving in the local market soon, positioning the lineup as a durability-focused option within the entry-level segment. One of the line-up’s headlining feature is a sizeable 7,000mAh battery which, naturally, offers longer usage time when compared to most past generation models

According to the company, the C100 Series is designed with users who rely heavily on their phones throughout the day, including delivery riders and outdoor workers. Alongside battery endurance, realme is also highlighting durability as a key selling point.

While the official launch date and pricing have yet to be revealed, listings on realme Malaysia’s website indicate that the series will consist of two models. These being the realme C100 5G and realme C100i.

realme C100 5G

The realme C100 5G features a 6.8-inch IPS LCD display with a 720 x 1570 pixels resolution and a high 144Hz refresh rate, paired with up to 900 nits peak brightness. It also supports stereo speakers, retains a 3.5mm headphone jack, and carries an IP64 rating alongside MIL-STD-810H durability certification. The device measures approximately 166.47 x 78.23 x 8.88 mm and weighs just over 210g.

Internally, it is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, paired with up to 6GB RAM and up to 256GB of storage, with microSD expansion supported. The standout 7,000mAh battery is complemented by fast charging support, reportedly reaching up to 45W depending on the variant.

On the software and connectivity front, the phone runs Android 16 with realme UI 7.0, and includes 5G connectivity, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3, dual SIM support, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. For imaging, the device is equipped with a 50MP main rear camera and a 5MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

realme C100i

Meanwhile, the realme C100i shares a similar overall design, durability, and IP rating. It features a 6.8-inch IPS LCD display with the same resolution but a lower 120Hz refresh rate. Peak brightness is rated at up to 900 nits, and the device retains a punch-hole front camera layout.

Under the hood, it is expected to use an entry-level Unisoc chipset, paired with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage, as well as the same 7,000mAh battery. Charging speeds are likely lower than the 5G variant, coming at only 15W via USB-C.

The phone is also expected to run Android 16 with realme UI, and offer standard connectivity options including 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and dual SIM support. In terms of cameras, the C100i is anticipated to feature a similar setup to its sibling, including a 50MP main rear sensor and a 5MP front-facing camera.

Availability And Pricing Unconfirmed

realme has yet to confirm the full specifications, pricing, and official availability for the Malaysian market. The company promises that more details will be announced in the coming weeks.

(Source: realme Malaysia press release / official website [1] [2])