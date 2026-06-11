Hyundai Motor Malaysia teased the N versions of both the IONIQ 5 and 6 back in February, and opened bookings for them last month. Now, both the IONIQ 5 N and IONIQ 6 N have been officially launched as part of the brand’s KLIMS 2026 showcase. Their made-to-order nature has not changed, though their prices have dropped a tad since.

The good news is that the performance figures for both cars have not changed between their availability for booking and the official launch. But in case you missed it, the Hyundai IONIQ 5 N boasts an output of 650 PS (478 kW), giving it a century sprint time of 3.4 seconds and a top speed of 3.4 seconds. It’s worth mentioning that these figures are with the N Grin Boost mode engaged. As for its range, it can do a WLTP range of up to 448km.

Similarly, the Hyundai IONIQ 6 N has the same output of 650 PS (478 kW), but with a faster 0 – 100 km/h time of 3.2 seconds with N Grin Boost engaged. It also gets a bit more WLTP range, rated at 487km. In exchange, top speed has dipped a little, to 257 km/h. The company did not provide performance figures without the Boost mode on, but based on what was advertised when they were first teased, both should output 609 PS (448 kW).

As mentioned earlier, their official launch saw their prices drop a tad. The Hyundai IONIQ 5 N previously had a RM450,000 price tag, it’s now down slightly to RM443,888. As for the IONIQ 6 N, it’s down from RM460,000 to RM449,888. Once again, these are made to order, but you can do so at Hyundai N authorised dealers. For now, these are limited to Sime Darby Auto Hyundai Sdn Bhd (Selangor / KL), Goh Brothers Motor Sdn Bhd (Penang) and Heng Lian Enterprise Bhd (Kuching). The company does say that more locations will be revealed soon.