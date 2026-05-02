Hyundai Motor Malaysia previously announced that it is bringing in the IONIQ 5 N and IONIQ 6 N into the local market. It looks like the company is basically one step away from making it happen, as it has opened bookings for both EVs. But as you’d expect at this stage, neither of them have a definitive price in the local market just yet.

For what it’s worth, Hyundai also shared the performance figures of both the IONIQ 5 N and 6 N. For the former, the company states that it has a total output of 650 PS (478 kW). This gives it a 0 – 100 km/h time of 3.4 seconds and a top speed of 260 km/h. The battery capacity was not mentioned as part of the announcement, but the car does have a WLTP range of up to 448km.

Moving on to the Hyundai IONIQ 6 N. While this car does sport the same 650 PS output, its century sprint time is slightly faster, at 3.2 seconds. This has come at a cost of top speed and range, with the former dropping to 257 km/h, and the latter to 487km WLTP.

If you recall, the output figures on both cars differ a little compared to when the cars were initially unveiled. According to the report by Paultan.org, these figures are achieved when the N Grin Boost mode is engaged. Otherwise, the prior numbers would reflect their base performance figures accurately.

At any rate, Hyundai has announced that the estimated prices of the IONIQ 5 N starts from RM450,000. As for the IONIQ 6 N, it has a slightly higher starting estimated price of RM460,000. The company says that the cars will be built-to-order, and so encourages customers “ to book early to be among the first to drive these high-performance EVs in Malaysia.