Proton has officially launched the new eMAS 7 Premium Plus, introducing a new range-topping variant for its electric SUV lineup. The new model builds upon the existing Premium variant by offering a larger battery pack, extended driving range, and several additional comfort features.

Visually, the eMAS 7 Premium Plus remains identical to the rest of the lineup. Buyers can choose from six exterior colours: Lithium White, Turquoise Green, Slate Grey, Platinum Silver, Quartz Rose, and Obsidian Black. Interior colour options consist of Indigo Blue and Alabaster White, although the latter remains exclusive to Turquoise Green and Quartz Rose examples of the Premium and Premium Plus variants.

The biggest upgrade comes in the form of a larger battery pack. While Proton has yet to detail the battery’s exact capacity in its announcement, the company claims the Premium Plus can travel up to 450km on the WLTP cycle when fitted with its standard 19-inch wheels and 235/50R19 tyres. This represents a 40km improvement over the Premium variant, which is rated for up to 410km WLTP with its 60.22kWh battery.

Despite the larger battery, the powertrain remains unchanged. The Premium Plus continues to use a front-mounted electric motor producing 218PS and 320Nm of torque. Proton claims the variant weighs 1,815kg, making it 50kg heavier than the Premium. The additional weight also results in a slightly slower 0-100km/h sprint time of 7.4 seconds.

Charging performance remains largely similar to the existing Premium variant. The Premium Plus supports DC fast charging at up to 115kW and can charge from 30% to 80% in 20 minutes. AC charging is rated at 11kW, with a full 10% to 100% charge taking approximately 6.7 hours.

Beyond the larger battery, Proton has equipped the Premium Plus with several new comfort-oriented features. These include massage functions for both front ventilated seats and a leg rest for the front passenger seat. Other premium equipment carried over from the Premium variant includes front passenger seat memory adjustment, a self-dimming rear-view mirror, a 16-speaker Flyme audio system with integrated headrest speakers, and a head-up display.

The Premium Plus also retains the same suite of advanced driver assistance systems found in the Premium. These include Evasive Manoeuvre Assist, Active Lane Change Assist, and Front Cross Traffic Alert. Other standard safety technologies available across the eMAS 7 range include Intelligent Cruise Control, Autonomous Emergency Braking, Emergency Lane Keep Assist, Lane Change Safety Warning, and Traffic Sign Recognition.

The eMAS 7 Premium Plus carries a recommended retail price of RM125,800. As part of its launch promotion, Proton is currently offering the variant at a discounted price of RM118,800.

Customers will also receive several launch incentives, including a RM5,000 trade-in rebate, a complimentary 7kW home charger worth RM1,500, a V2L adapter valued at RM500, a five-year unlimited data plan worth RM1,800, and a complimentary tonneau cover.