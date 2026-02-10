Hyundai Motor Malaysia recently announced that it is already making plans to bring in its IONIQ N lineup into Malaysia. More specifically, it’s planning on bringing in the IONIQ 5 N and 6 N first, and within this year.

The announcement was made during a business outlook and strategic meeting. The brand basically said that it would start bringing its IONIQ N Series EV into Malaysia starting this year, although it did not provide an exact timeline.

With regards to the IONIQ 6 N, Hyundai first unveiled the EV in July last year, during the Goodwood Festival of Speed. Specs-wise, the 6 N has dual-motor powertrains, with the front motor generating 166kW (226PS), while the rear motor is capable of delivering 281kW (383 PS). When both motors run in synch, it allows the EV generate up to 448kW (609 PS) of power, allowing the vehicles to do 0-100km/h in 3.2 seconds. It also gives the EV a top speed of 257km/h.

Charging the IONIQ 6 N takes approximately 18 minutes from 10% to 80%, but this is assuming you are using a 250kW DC fast charger. The IONIQ 5 N, on the sidebar, is nearly identical to the 6 N, the main difference being that it is a slightly less powerful version.

Other performance-driven features of the IONIQ 6 N include what Hyundai calls a redesigned and re-engineered suspension geometry and chassis, along with a stroke-sensing Electronically Controlled Suspension, or ECS. ON that note, there’s also an N Active Sound+ system, N e-Shift, N Track Manager, and N Drift Optimiser. Basically, all the bells and whistles that allows the driver to have some fun with it.

Internally, both the IONIQ 6 N and 5 N features dual 12.3-inch display, both displaying instrument clusters and the onboard infotainment.

(Source: Hyundai PR)