Google has announced the global rollout of Health Coach, a Gemini-powered wellness assistant within the Google Health app. The feature is designed to provide personalised fitness, sleep, and wellness recommendations by analysing a user’s activity data, health metrics, and other contextual information.

According to Google, users can interact with Health Coach using natural language prompts to request tailored guidance. This includes customised workout plans, with the AI taking factors such as fitness goals, available equipment, schedule, and even local weather conditions into account when generating recommendations.

Users will first go through an onboarding process where the app asks about their goals, daily routine, available equipment, and any injuries or physical limitations. Health Coach then uses this information alongside health and activity data to deliver personalised insights and recommendations. Users can also update their goals at any time through a simple conversation with a Health Coach.

Central to the app is the Today tab, which brings together health insights, activity data, and personalised recommendations in a single view. Health Coach can also draw on data that users choose to share from connected services, including fitness and sleep metrics, nutrition and cycle tracking information, as well as other health records.

“The updated app isn’t restricted to Google hardware,” the company said. “Through Health Connect, Apple Health, or Google Health APIs, it acts as a centralised data hub which allows users to view synced data from third-party ecosystems like Peloton or MyFitnessPal in one dashboard.”

Google uses AI to turn health and activity data into personalised insights and recommendations, organised under three main categories: Fitness, Sleep, and Health. The platform also provides a more comprehensive view of users’ well-being through features such as Cycle Tracking, Nutrition, and Mental Wellbeing. Other additions include guided workouts and expanded health-tracking tools.

Beyond coaching, Health Coach supports photo-based nutrition tracking. Users can log meals by taking a picture of their food, with Gemini analysing the image to estimate nutritional information and record it within the app.

Given the amount of personal information involved, privacy is likely to be a concern for some users. Google says it will not use health and wellness data collected through the app for advertising purposes, including Google Ads.



While Health Coach is available in Malaysia, it is not a standalone service. Instead, Google includes it with the Google Health Premium subscription, which costs US$9.99 (~RM40.70) per month. However, Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers get access to the feature at no additional cost.

Alongside Health Coach, Google has also begun transitioning the Fitbit app into the new Google Health app. The change sees fitness, sleep, nutrition, and other health data consolidated under a single app. According to Google, the redesigned app features a streamlined four-tab interface that consolidates health and wellness data into a more unified experience.

(Source: Google [press release], [blog])