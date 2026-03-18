Back in December of last year, CelcomDigi added Prime Video to its StreamMORE lineup. Today, the telco announced a new addition to the service in the form of sooka. Now both prepaid and postpaid customers of the telco can get access to the streaming service as an add-on.

In conjunction with the launch, CelcomDigi is throwing in a small bonus for those who subscribe to sooka via StreamMORE by 31 May. Subscribers who do so before then will get an additional one-month free trial, “available on a first-come, first-serve basis”. Perhaps more importantly, the telco also says that while subscribed via StreamMORE, CelcomDigi customers will be getting an additional 5GB of mobile internet every month.

As a service, sooka, an Astro subsidiary, provides as the go-to streaming platform for sports fans. Through it, you get to watching sporting events for football and its various leagues, as well as Formula 1, tennis, golf and more. If that’s not your thing, the service also provides access to local reality and variety shows, as well as Korean and Chinese drama. Then there’s sooka Shorts which, as the name implies, features the microdrama format.

If you’re looking to get access, those on the CelcomDigi Postpaid 5G 60 plan and above can do so via the Mega Add-On with a 12-month contract. Prices here start from RM1.90, going up to 34.90 depending on your plan and the type of sooka add-on.

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Prepaid customers can instead get the SpeedSTREAM bundle, which bundles the sooka access with unlimited mobile data, calls and hotspot usage. Prices here are more straight forward, with a choice of either RM50 or RM65 depending on if you get only sooka Entertainment, or if you opt for the Sports & Entertainment bundle.