If you’ve kept yourself in the loop with vivo for any extended period, then you’d know that the brand is looking to expand its portfolio of products very soon. Previously, the smartphone company confirmed that it will be launching its very own vlogging camera later this year. More recently, the brand just announced that it will be releasing its first over-ear ANC headphones in China later on 29 May.

Based on teasers shared online, vivo’s first over-ear headphones will launch alongside the vivo S60 series on 29 May. The company has already revealed parts of the device’s design and teased features including ANC, although its official name remains unknown for now.

According to Gizmochina, one of the main highlights of the audio equipment is its cross-ecosystem, which allows the headphones to seamlessly connect for up to three different devices. This feature lets users switch between phones, tablets, and computers without needing to repeatedly pair the headphones each time.

Based on teaser images shared by vivo, the headphones weigh 238g, making them noticeably lighter than Apple’s AirPods Max, which weighs 386g. The same images also show a few physical buttons alongside what appears to be a dedicated volume wheel. As for colour options, vivo will offer the headphones in Cloud White and Breeze Purple.

The device is available for pre-order on vivo’s Chinese website. That said, we don’t know if or when this audio equipment will land in different markets, let alone Malaysia.

However, regardless of whether the headphones arrive here or not, this is solid proof that vivo is doing its hardest to really plan to expand its reach. After all, most of the brand’s competitors are already offering a wide range of products that aren’t solely focused on usual smartphones, tablets, and TWS earbuds.

Personally, if these headphones come with some incredible specs and performance, vivo might have a chance to steal attention from its rival brands. This added attention might prove beneficial when the company debuts more experimental products down the line.

(Source: Vivo [Weibo], Gizmochina)